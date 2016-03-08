Official: Cristiano Ronaldo set to be presented to Juventus at 18:30 on Monday
13 July at 21:55It has been knowledge for the past few days that Cristiano Ronaldo is set to become a player of Juventus, with the deal already being announced by both Juventus and Real Madrid. The player is said to be interested in taking on a new challenge, wanting to become the idol at a new club.
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to Madrid, albeit briefly, as he makes a stop before moving on to Turin. Between Sunday evening and Monday morning, CR7 will arrive in Turin, likely to be greeted by Juventus fans.
Ronaldo is set to have his Juventus medical first thing on Monday morning, before the official presentation of the player to the press, announced to be held at 18:30 on Monday evening.
That evening, Ronaldo will then enjoy the last few days of his holiday before joining the rest of the team later on in the week.
