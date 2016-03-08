Cristiano Ronaldo sexual violence lawsuit dropped by Mayorga



Case closed. Katheryn Mayorga has withdrawn her complaint against Cristiano Ronaldo on charges of sexual violence presented on September 27th. The news was given by the US daily Bloomberg, according to which a voluntary dismissal was filed in Nevada State Court in Las Vegas last month, without specifying whether an agreement was reached between the parties. The complaint in question dates back to the summer of 2009.



The lawsuit had a damaging affect on not just Ronaldo but Juventus, as it dropped the clubs share price by 15% last year. Ronaldo publicly denied the allegations but has declined so far to file a response to the lawsuit.

