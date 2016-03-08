Cristiano Ronaldo spends €31,000 on two bottles of wine in London
14 November at 16:15According to what has been reported by English newspaper The Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo and his family, whilst in London for the ATP tennis finals, dined at ‘Scott’s’ in Mayfair and spent €31,000 on two bottles of wine.
Ronaldo is famous for having a virtually zero-alcohol policy, ensuring that he stays fit and at the best of his performance. However, to celebrate his daughter’s birthday, Ronaldo made an exception. The first bottle, which cost around €20,000, was a bottle of Richebourg Grand Cru – named as the most expensive wine in the world. The second, costing around €11k, was a Pomerol Petrus 1982.
