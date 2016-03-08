Cristiano Ronaldo: the transfer of the century, today’s front pages
06 July at 09:40From what started as a pipe-dream, grown into a possibility and now, looks like a reality, the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid to Juventus is on the cards.
Juventus are working very closely with Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes to try and get the deal over the line, with decisive meetings, summits and arrangements to be made in the coming days.
The Juventus management met yesterday to decide their next steps and now it is down to the two clubs to try and reach an agreement. Ronaldo wants to leave and Madrid would perhaps be foolish to deny him the chance to move.
Needless to say, this transfer is front page news; on nearly every major sport newspaper across Europe. Join CalcioMercato in our gallery and scroll through it, as we take a look at the front pages of today’s newspapers.
