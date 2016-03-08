Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus – ‘Announcement within 48 hours’
09 July at 19:15According to the latest reports from ESPN FC, Juventus and Real Madrid have come to an agreement regarding the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo.
The two clubs have reportedly been negotiating over the past few days, as they look to get a deal agreed, finalised and completed as soon as possible. This is because Juventus will want to know they have their man, whilst Madrid will want the funds and confirmation so they can pursue and sign a replacement; likely to be either Neymar or Kylian Mbappe.
ESPN FC’s reports suggest that the deal is definitely happening and will be announced within the next two days; with Real Madrid and Juventus having come to an agreement for the transfer. Juventus fans will now be waiting with bated breath as they await the arrival of their new star, who they will be hoping will guide them to Champions League glory.
Sam Wilson (Twitter: @snhw_ )
