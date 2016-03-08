Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus – daily recap, the current situation
09 July at 22:45It has been a long day of Cristiano Ronaldo related news in the absence of any World Cup football. The so-called ‘deal of the century’ is nearing its conclusion, so join CalcioMercato.com as we take a look at the progress of the deal today and all the developments taking place.
The day started with news that Madrid would require at least one or two replacements, according to Alvaro Morata’s agent. Following that, came the news of a Champions League bonus in Ronaldo’s Juve contract, that would see him get a lump sum if the club lift Europe’s biggest trophy.
Later, from the papers, was revealed that Ronaldo turned down an offer worth €50 million a season from China whilst Emre Can had his first press conference with Juventus; with the next expected to be from Cristiano Ronaldo.
As the day progressed, news came out that revealed that Chelsea were close to the double signing of Rugani and Higuain, giving Juventus the funds they need to pay Madrid the fee required.
News in the evening broke from ESPN FC that an announcement would be made within the next 48 hours, with near-confirmation that Ronaldo will become a Juventus player.
That’s it for the day, over the next 48 hours we can look forward to the move nearing completion; as Turin prepares itself for the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.
