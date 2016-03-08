Ronaldo's Juventus debut is not in black and white

Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid and move to Juventus earlier in the summer transfer window, which saw him end his nine year spell at the club of the Spanish capital.



The Portuguese professional footballer will make his debut for the Old Lady in the Serie A when the Turin club will face Chievo in the first match of the 2018 – 19 season of the Italian top league on August 18, Saturday.



​Juventus will not be wearing a traditional black and white stripes when they face Chievo this weekend, instead, they will be wearing a shirt which will have carbon and shock yellow colours.



Max Allegri and his men, including the former player of the English Premier League club, Manchester United will be hoping that they start the new season on a positive note, that is by defeating Chievo in the first league game of the new season today. Will Cristiano Ronaldo score today?