Cristiano Ronaldo will open a hotel with a famous Italian chef

Cristiano Ronaldo will open a hotel in Tropea, Calabria, by March 2019. As reported by Ansa news agency, will be a hotel in the Pestana Cr7 group that has other facilities for high-end tourist accommodation in many other European countries and beyond.



The Portuguese champion, in partnership with the Pestana Group and the Proto Group of Alessandro Proto, has chosen to establish one of his new hotels on the coast of the "pearl of the Calabrian Tyrrhenian See" after making several other assessments.



A restaurant run by chef Carlo Cracco will also be operating inside the hotel.



Emanuele Giulianelli