Ronaldo wants Juventus to sign Icardi: report

06 August at 13:35
Juventus star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his desire to the club to sign Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Turin-based club are in the market to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the next season and have been heavily linked with Romelu Lukaku of Manchester United.

However, after that proposed swap deal for Lukaku failed to materialised, it is believed that Ronaldo has urged the club to sign Inter’s Icardi.

As per the report, the former Real Madrid striker is not happy with the club’s attacking options especially because of an uncertainty surrounding the future of Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain.

Therefore, the 34-year-old wants a central striker at the club and believes it will be easy for the Italian champions to sign the Argentina international instead of Lukaku.

Icardi’s future at the San Siro remains uncertain after he is being told by the new manager Antonio Conte that he is not in his plans for the next season.
 

