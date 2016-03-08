Croatia goalkeeper Subasic explains reasons for international retirement
15 August at 16:30Croatia had a fantastic World Cup in Russia this summer. They defied all expectations to reach the final, where they were defeated 4-2 by a strong French side.
Danijel Subasic, Croatia’s 33-year-old goalkeeper, who currently plays for AS Monaco, became the third player of the team to retire, following former Spurs man Vedran Corluka and Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic.
Subasic was instrumental to Croatia’s success; performing exceptionally well against England in the semi-finals – where the Croatians won 2-1 after extra time.
The goalkeeper explained the reasons for his farewell in a goodbye message:
“Dear fans, it was a long journey, I would like to thank all the coaches, and in particular Slaven Bilic who called me up first and Zlatko Dalic, with whom we have reached this incredible goal. I had made this decision even before the World Cup because I wanted to live a World Cup as a last experience. Each of us have a period of time to play and it is up to us to understand it. Thanks to all of you for your unconditional love.”
