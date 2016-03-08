"The absence of Ronaldo at the UEFA ceremony, and all the comments about Modric? All of this just proves what I have been saying for quite some time; Ronaldo is an egoist and I would never want him on my team.

Luka Modric won the award for the 'best player of the season', which led to Ronaldo boycotting the event as he believed he should have won the award. In fact, his agent Jorge Mendes openly criticised UEFA, by saying that; "He scored 15 goals, helping Real Madrid to once again win the Champions League. It [the decision] is ridiculous, Ronaldo is the best in his position". "He is the kind of player that thinks 'it does not matter if we lose, all that matter is if I score'," Dalic concluded.