Croatia took on Nigeria today as they ended up winning by a 2-0 score line. This was a big game for Croatia as they are now a top their World Cup group (since Argentina only drew Iceland 1-1 earlier today). In the end, Etebo's own-goal and a Modric penalty was enough for Croatia to get the win. Mandzukic had a pretty strong game, as the same can be said of Ivan Perisic and Ivan Strinic. In the second half, Brozovic, Pjaca and Kovacic all came on as Croatia has to be happy with this first game...