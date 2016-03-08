Cruyff Jr warns Juve and Barca targets to stay at Ajax
16 October at 19:50Jordi Cruyff, son of Dutch footballing legend Johan Cruyff, spoke to Sport in an interview about Dutch football, in which he spoke about Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt; two players linked with a whole host of top clubs recently, including Juventus, Barcelona, Manchester United and Real Madrid.
On the topic of the Dutch duo, Cruyff said “[de Ligt and de Jong] should take Depay as their example for their future. Four years ago he was in the spotlight, he went to Manchester United but he did not seem to be ready.”
When Memphis Depay left Ajax, everyone thought he would become a star at United. However, the pressure got to him and United eventually sold the Dutchman on to Lyon. Now thriving in Lyon, Depay, luckily, is an example of how a big move can not always ruin a youngsters career completely – yet still shows the danger of top level exposure at an early age.
