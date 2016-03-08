Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups and live updates
28 October at 13:40The London derby involving Arsenal and Crystal Palace will kick off in just under an hour. The Gunners will look to extend their seven-game winning streak in the league, while Palace will try to put an end to their three-game losing streak.
Match Facts
- Crystal Palace have lost nine of their last 11 Premier League matches against Arsenal (W1 D1), losing both games in 2017-18
- Arsenal have only lost one of their nine away Premier League visits to Crystal Palace (W6 D2), a 0-3 reverse in April 2017.
- Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has won none of his last nine Premier League games against Arsenal (W0 D3 L6) since a 1-0 win with Fulham in August 2008.
- Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored a Premier League goal on average once every 104.6 minutes – the best mins/goal ratio in the competition’s history (min. 10 goals)
