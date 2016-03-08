Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups and live updates

Match Facts

Crystal Palace have lost nine of their last 11 Premier League matches against Arsenal (W1 D1), losing both games in 2017-18

Arsenal have only lost one of their nine away Premier League visits to Crystal Palace (W6 D2), a 0-3 reverse in April 2017.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has won none of his last nine Premier League games against Arsenal (W0 D3 L6) since a 1-0 win with Fulham in August 2008.

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored a Premier League goal on average once every 104.6 minutes – the best mins/goal ratio in the competition’s history (min. 10 goals)

The London derby involving Arsenal and Crystal Palace will kick off in just under an hour. The Gunners will look to extend their seven-game winning streak in the league, while Palace will try to put an end to their three-game losing streak.