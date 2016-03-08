Crystal Palace, Zaha hopes to leave in January
24 September at 20:30Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha continues his quest to leave the South London club and hopes to leave the side in the upcoming winter transfer window, according to Calciomercato.com.
The 26-year-old Ivorian striker was rumoured and speculated to be leaving Crystal Palace earlier this year in the summer transfer window and despite interest from many other Premier League clubs, such as Arsenal, a move never materialised, with many pointing to the high fee requested by his club.
The academy graduate signed a new contract with the club last summer which ties him to the Glaziers until 2023. However, due to Zaha’s repeated wishes to leave the side, Palace may decide to concede and sell the player for a reduced price in the January transfer window, to avoid poisoning the dressing room.
So far this season Zaha has failed to score or provide an assist in the seven games of the season, despite playing over 500 minutes for the South London side.
Apollo Heyes
