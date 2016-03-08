CSKA Moscow 1-2 Roma: Live
07 November at 20:10Roma travel to Russia this evening to take on CSKA Moscow in the UEFA Champions League. Both sides will be needing to win tonight to put themselves in a fantastic position heading into the final two games.
Roma currently sit on top of the group, with six points from their first three games – the same as Real Madrid yet the Giallorossi have a greater goal difference. Roma have won two and lost one of their first three – only losing to Real Madrid.
Moscow currently sit in 3rd, on four points. Moscow managed to defeat Real Madrid in impressive fashion 1-0 at home, so Roma will know what kind of test they have for them today. It will be cold and a win for the home side would see them eclipse Roma, with a Madrid win then leaving Di Francesco’s side in 3rd.
Confirmed line-ups:
Moscow (4-3-2-1): Akinfeev; Nababkin, Magnusson, Becao, Fernandes; Oblyakov, Bijol, Akhmetov; Sigurdsson, Vlasic; Chalov
Roma (4-2-3-1): Olsen; Kolarov, Fazio, Manolas, Santon; Cristante, N’Zonzi; Kluivert, Pellegrini, Florenzi; Dzeko
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments