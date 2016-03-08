CSKA Moscow 1-2 Roma: Live

07 November at 20:10
Roma travel to Russia this evening to take on CSKA Moscow in the UEFA Champions League. Both sides will be needing to win tonight to put themselves in a fantastic position heading into the final two games.
 
Roma currently sit on top of the group, with six points from their first three games – the same as Real Madrid yet the Giallorossi have a greater goal difference. Roma have won two and lost one of their first three – only losing to Real Madrid.
 
Moscow currently sit in 3rd, on four points. Moscow managed to defeat Real Madrid in impressive fashion 1-0 at home, so Roma will know what kind of test they have for them today. It will be cold and a win for the home side would see them eclipse Roma, with a Madrid win then leaving Di Francesco’s side in 3rd.
 
Confirmed line-ups:
 
Moscow (4-3-2-1): Akinfeev; Nababkin, Magnusson, Becao, Fernandes; Oblyakov, Bijol, Akhmetov; Sigurdsson, Vlasic; Chalov
 
Roma (4-2-3-1): Olsen; Kolarov, Fazio, Manolas, Santon; Cristante, N’Zonzi; Kluivert, Pellegrini, Florenzi; Dzeko
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.