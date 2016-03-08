CSL club likely to make move for Mertens in January

09 September at 09:20
Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang F.C are likely to make a move for Italian Serie A giants Napoli veteran striker Dries Mertens in the January transfer window.
The 32-year-old is now in the last year of his contract with the Naples-based club and will be allowed to have discussions with other clubs in January if his current deal is not extended by then.

Dalian Yifang is one of the big club in China which is being currently managed by former Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez.

