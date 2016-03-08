Cuadrado happy at Juventus, eager to sort out future soon
08 September at 09:40Italian Serie A giants Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado has reiterated his desire to stay at the club despite entering final year of the contract.
The 31-year-old, while talking to the media after a friendly between Brazil and Colombia, said that he is happy in Turin and is eager to find a solution regarding his future with the current Italian champions.
“I am grateful and happy to be part of this amazing club,” said Cuadrado. “I know I have just one year left in my contract and I will try to find the best solution regarding my future and for all parties when I will return to Turin.”
