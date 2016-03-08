Cuadrado happy at Juventus, eager to sort out future soon

08 September at 09:40
Italian Serie A giants Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado has reiterated his desire to stay at the club despite entering final year of the contract.

The 31-year-old, while talking to the media after a friendly between Brazil and Colombia, said that he is happy in Turin and is eager to find a solution regarding his future with the current Italian champions.

“I am grateful and happy to be part of this amazing club,” said Cuadrado. “I know I have just one year left in my contract and I will try to find the best solution regarding my future and for all parties when I will return to Turin.”

For more news updates, please visit our home page

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.