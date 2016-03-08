Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado has said that Cristiano Ronaldo isn't the only reason for why the Old Lady have strengthened as a team this season.Juventus are currently at the top of the Serie A with 12 points having won all the four opening games in the league so far. They won their first UEFA Champions League game too, despite the sending off of Cristiano Ronaldo.Cuadrado was recently talking to JTV and he revealed that Ronaldo isn't the only reason for making Juve a stronger side this season. He said: "Ronaldo certainly gave us something more, we know what player he is."But Juve has always been very well built and maybe we are even stronger because some of us have been here for a long time. We know well and great champions have arrived here. We hope to get to the bottom of everything ".Juve's next game sees them travel Frosinone as they look to make it five wins in five outings.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)