Egypt national team coach Hector Cuper explained why he decided not to play Mohammed Salah in his national team’s World Cup debut.The Liverpool star is recovering from a shoulder injury and although he was expected not to start the game, many thought Cuper would take his most important star off the bench at some point during the game.“Salah is a crucial player for us but you got to have a good team. He will play a key role for us in the next games”, Cuper told FIFA’s official website.“I didn’t want to run any risk for this game but I think he has fully recovered now and is eligible to play from the next game.”​Salah picked up a shoulder injury during the Champions League final lost by Liverpool against Real Madrid earlier last month.The challenge of Sergio Ramos has made people talk over the last couple of weeks but Salah managed to make it for the World’s most important competition. The Liverpool star will start for Egypt against Russia next Tuesday.