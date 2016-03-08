Curva Nord against Icardi and Wanda: 'They speculate on Inter'
03 April at 14:50The Icardi case is not even close to its end. Even if the Argentinean striker will start tonight's Serie A clash against Genoa, the Curva Sud are still against their former captain. Here's the translation:
The Curva Nord is frustrated by this embarrassing situation that wasn’t managed well by the club. The number 9 and his partner and agent speculated on Inter and they attacked our colors for their good. (the picture of the Milan dome makes us laugh just like the smile of Lady W after the defeat against Lazio).
Only people who don’t want to see can’t notice that his return to the team is only due to the revaluation of his value. It’s impossible not to notice that the manager’s words are fake and were only spoken to hide a reconciliation that never really happened.
Icardi’s qualities are clear to everybody but are only good for an immediate target. The player, however, can’t be the leader of a dressing room who has long-term ambitions.
Nobody can put our love for Inter into doubt. Our history is made of sacrifices, kilometers, battles, paths, voice, and choreography that have a history of 50 years.
We have nothing to prove, to nobody. More than anything to Nerazzurri who only sat in front of the tv or their pc. What did you do for your shirt in your life?
WE ARE INTER!
Go to comments