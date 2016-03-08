Curva Nord thanks Spalletti and warns Conte: 'Who takes his place must respect values'

Luciano Spalletti is no longer the coach of Inter but leaves important results behind him (qualifying for the Champions League for two years in a row) and a positive memory, especially in the heart of the most heated part of the fans.



​The Curva Nord has, in fact, decided to thank the former coach by posting a message of farewell on their Facebook page but also sending a clear message to Antonio Conte, teased without even being cited, who is set to be Spalletti's replacement at the San Siro.



"Curva Nord thanks Mr Spalletti for his time at Inter. The results speak for him in terms of seriousness and professionalism. With him Inter was brought back to the European Olympus or in the size due to the blazon and economic possibilities available to the club," the statement said.



"The Curva Nord has never remained indifferent to the tones and demonstrations of affection and respect shown towards the Curva and the fans.



"We believe Spalletti was an honourable interpreter of the elegance and values that we would always like to be respected by those who will take his place in the future. Good luck Mister and thank you!!!," the Curva Nord concluded.