As per usual, Inter's Curva Nord will display their choreography in the Milan derby, which will be played on Sunday evening. This time, the Nerazzurri fans were forced to discuss with the police before getting the go-ahead.

As reported by a statement from the Curva, they received permission from Italy's Minister of Interior, Matteo Salvini, to display a tifo dedicated to the fan Daniele Belardinelli, who lost his life last year during the clashed between Inter and Napoli fans.

According to the latest rumours, the opinion of Salvini was decisive in the negotiations between Curva Nord and the Police's representatives. The tifo will feature Belardinelli's face, and will be displayed before the game just like usual. Given how important this derby is, it will certainly bring a lot of emotions for both sides, as what happened is certainly a tragedy.