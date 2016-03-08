Cutrone conquers everyone at Fiorentina
15 January at 13:25Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina are extremely pleased with the arrival of young striker Patrick Cutrone, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 22-year-old has joined the Viola on an 18-month loan deal with an obligation to make it permanent for the sum of €18 million.
As per the latest report, the young striker has pleased everyone with his work-rate including the technical staff, teammates and fans are extremely optimistic that they’ve made the right call in signing the former AC Milan striker.
