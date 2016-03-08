Cutrone ends up on Torino's wishlist despite underwhelming season

These are days of revolution at AC Milan, from the managerial and technical point of view but the transfer market does not stop. Everyone is awaiting the next coach of the Rossoneri and some players will have to depart from the San Siro so that the club stays in line with financial objectives in terms of Financial Fair Play.



One of the most followed profiles of the team is Patrick Cutrone. The young striker had an underwhelming season and only managed to score 3 goals in 34 league appearances. Despite a negative campaign, he still has several admirers.



As reported by Tuttosport, Torino would have included him in the list of the objectives to reinforce their team. The striker is appreciated a lot for his potential and versatility. The wide margins of growth and Mazzarri's ability to work with strikers are the elements that convince the Granata.



Moreover, there is a great desire from Cutrone for redemption after a year of ups and downs, which could be the key to convince the young striker to try a new adventure. Cutrone, still just 21 years old, can thus represent a fair investment for Cairo.