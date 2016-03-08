Cutrone hints AC Milan forced him to leave in the summer

"At one point they put me in a position where I thought 'okay, I have to leave'. I don't know how to explain what happened, but after talking to the club, I made this decision," he stated.

In a long interview with Daily Mail, Patrick Cutrone was asked about his departure from AC Milan in the summer, deciding to join Wolves. The striker, who came from the Rossoneri academy, hinted that he was forced to leave.