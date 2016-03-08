Cutrone: 'I love the AC Milan fans, but this is life'

Patrick Cutrone is ready for his move to Wolves. At 15:30 this afternoon, he arrived at the airport for his flight to England. Intercepted by Calciomercato.com's correspondent, the striker commented on the situation.



"I'm fine. If I have been upset? You have seen, I have nothing to say. I'm ready, I'm always charged. Reading the messages of the fans has given me a certain effect, it means that I did something positive.



"I'm happy, I wish the best for the Milan fans, I love them. This is life. Some decisions need to be made, I will do my best wherever I go. Now I only think about going there and integrating myself," he concluded.

