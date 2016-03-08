Cutrone on AC Milan exit: 'Always the same story...'

21 August at 10:00
In an interview with La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Patrick Cutrone spoke about his departure from AC Milan, revealing that it's tough for young Italian.

"It's always the same story: they sent me away because foreigners are preferred over us. For twenty-year-olds it's hard, but in any case, I want to emphasize one thing: I will always be grateful to Milan for what they have given me," he concluded. 

