Cutrone on AC Milan exit: 'Always the same story...'
21 August at 10:00In an interview with La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Patrick Cutrone spoke about his departure from AC Milan, revealing that it's tough for young Italian.
"It's always the same story: they sent me away because foreigners are preferred over us. For twenty-year-olds it's hard, but in any case, I want to emphasize one thing: I will always be grateful to Milan for what they have given me," he concluded.
