Cutrone's agent insists no deal in place with Torino



Patrick Cutrone future at Milan has been cast into doubt with the arrival of first Gonzalo Higuain then Piatek.



Cutrone’s agent Giovanni Branchini, for now, however, cooled the speculation around his client, insisting he is focused on Milan.



"Patrick is absolutely focused on Milan, he hopes to be able to give the maximum contribution for qualifying in the Champions League and for the Italian Cup. They are important goals and he is aware of the situation and respects Gattuso's choices and the qualities of his companions ".





"Patrick knows very well that this is a growing season, the competition is still stimulating. Especially when there are great goals on the horizon. Therefore, none of us has ever thought of leaving. All those are false agreement items with other clubs, especially those with Torino. I repeat, not only have we never talked to anyone, but no future contacts are planned ".



