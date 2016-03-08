Cutrone: ‘Suarez, Morata, Inzaghi and Van Persie my idols. The debut at Old Trafford…'

08 February at 09:45
AC Milan star Patrick Cutrone has released an interview with La Repubblica where he also spoke about the beginning of his career. “When I was 14 I got wounded when I was on holiday in Puglia (South Italy). I had to climb over a wall to take the ball but I cut myself. One month after I had an infection and I was in Manchester during a tournament. I underwent a surgery and I implore Vecchi lo let me play at Old Trafford. I couldn’t miss that game. Like San Siro, it’s a special stadium. I hope AC Milan and Inter won’t go away from there. You can breathe history there. It’s an incredible feeling when you play there the first time”.

GATTUSO – “He can motivate us and AC Milan play well. Train and try to improve is the only thing I can do to get more game time”.
 
IDOLS – “Whoever scores a lot of goals: Morata, Inzaghi, Van Persie, Suarez. But also Maldini. Once he came to pick up his son after the training. I asked him for an autograph but I was so excited that and I was unable to speak”.
 

