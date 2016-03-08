Cutrone to meet Maldini while Torino prepare assault for U21 star: the latest
21 June at 12:30Patrick Cutrone is currently with the U21 Italian national team playing at the European Championship and is preparing to face Belgium in the final match of the group stage. Meanwhile, however, his future at AC Milan is uncertain and will likely be determined upon his return to Milan from international duty.
The young striker has many suitors. Sassuolo and Fiorentina have asked for him but the player would have made it known that he doesn't want to leave the Rossoneri. It remains to be seen what his role in Marco Giampaolo's plans will be.
After Cutrone returns from the European Championship, he will meet Maldini, Boban and Massara and will talk about what can happen. Today's edition of Tuttosport took stock of the situation, also pointing out Torino's interest, which has been tracking the player for some time now.
The arrival of Marco Giampaolo ma be a positive factor for Cutrone but also maybe not. On the one hand, the attacker could have more space, given that the former Sampdoria coach plays with two central forwards. On the other hand, Giampaolo likes one of the strikers in his 4-3-1-2 to be more technical and versatile, which is not exactly Cutrone's strong side.
For this reason, evaluations will be made. The strongest interest is from Torino and Urbano Cairo is preparing a plan to bring Cutrone to the club. Firstly, however, Simone Zaza will have to leave to free up space. So far no offers have arrived for the former Valencia and Juventus man but the possibility is there.
Moreover, in the case that Torino gain access to the Europa League, which also depends on Milan and their potential agreement of exclusion from the competition, Cairo could give Cutrone as a gift to the fans and coach Mazzarri.
