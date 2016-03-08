Cutrone unconvinced about Wolves move but Mendes insists: the latest

After working with Jorge Mendes to materialize the sale of Andre Silva to Monaco, AC Milan are also operating with the super agent to finalize Patrick Cutrone's move to Wolverhampton, as reported by Corriere dello Sport.



However, the young striker is unconvinced about a move to the club. Nevertheless, negotiations are ongoing, also because Mendes promised Boban and Maldini a figure of 25-30 million euros for this operation.



Such an amount would guarantee the Rossoneri a large capital gain, as Cutrone is a product of the club's youth system. These funds would help Milan finance a move for Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa, who is on the verge of a move to the San Siro.