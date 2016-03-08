Czech Republic confirm Roma striker Patrik Schick's injury setback

The striker of AS Rome, Patrik Schick has suffered a groin injury while representing his country, the Czech Republic while on the international duty, his coach Karel Jarolim has confirmed. Czech Republic face Russia in the international match and Karel Jarolim believes Patrick Schick could miss the fixture. "We'll be forced to make some changes. I do not know if Patrick will play because he had a groin problem. " striker of AS Roma, Patrik Schick has suffered a groin injury while representing his country, the Czech Republic while on international duty, his coach Karel Jarolim has confirmed.



Schick could miss the fixture.







