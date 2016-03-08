D'Ambrosio: 'Curious to see where this Inter can go..'
14 September at 13:35Inter star Danilo D'Ambrosio is curious to know as to where the current nerazzurri side can head to.
In an interview that the Italian gave in the Inter Matchday programme, he talked about this season and his performances last season.
He said: : "I always aim to leave the field knowing I have done my job well. When you are in such a big company you always have to prove that you deserve it: the two bailouts last year in the derby and last day? Against Milan I had to defend the goal, the goal was to catch that ball with every part of the body, against Empoli I felt that somehow I would have saved her, then the crossbar helped me.
"I had a long-standing relationship with Inter. My neighbor was an Inter and then he showed me the games."When I was younger I was immediately struck by Zanetti and Maicon. I'm curious to see where this Inter can go, we have a coach with good ideas and we want to put everything into practice."
