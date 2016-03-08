D'Ambrosio: 'It is not good to lose these games on penalties'

Inter defender Danilo D'Ambrosio has said that it is not good for the side to lose pre-season friendlies on penalties.



In an interview that he gave to SportItalia after Inter's 4-3 loss to Juventus on penalties, he said: "It's not nice to lose these games especially on penalties, we wanted to win. We played well the first time and then the beats they are lowered and Juve has had a few more chances.



"The affection of the audience made us happy, I hope our fans were happy too."



De Ligt scored an own goal in the first-half but Cristiano Ronaldo's second-half free-kick leveled it up.



