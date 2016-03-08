D'Ambrosio king of assists: the future with Inter is clear

21 April at 22:00
D'Ambrosio has the most assist among the defenders in Serie A, grabbing his fifth of the season against Roma last night. The Italian, in a time period during which Inter have tried many full-backs, remains the most successful of them all.

In September, he will turn 31, and he has no doubt about his future: he wants a renewal with Inter. The Nerazzurri are carefully evaluating the possibility of fulfilling D'Ambrosio's wish, as contacts between the parties continue to take place regularly. 

At the moment, D'Ambrosio's agreement with Inter expires in 2021, but both parties are considering extending the agreement, given the recent success the versatile defender has displayed. Waiting for the eventual arrival of Man City's Danilo, Inter are enjoying the king of Serie A assists among the defenders.

Comments

