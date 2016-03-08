D'Ambrosio on Inter signing Sanchez: 'He's a dangerous player'
22 August at 16:55Inter defender Danilo D'Ambrosio has talked about all of the club's summer signings and had some words to say about potential newcomer in Alexis Sanchez.
Inter have signed Stefano Sensi and Nicolo Barella from Sassuolo and Cagliari respectively. They've also signed Romelu Lukaku from Man United, who are also close to loaning out Alexis Sanchez to the nerazzurri this summer.
In an interview that D'Ambrosio gave to Sky Italia, he talked about the business that the San Siro side has conducted this summer.
He said: ''Italian players know the Italian championship, which is quite difficult, they do not need to integrate. I thought Sensi was a great player but not so strong, especially technically it is really very valid ".
LUKAKU - '' Lukaku? He has a physical dominance above the norm''.
SANCHEZ - '' Sanchez? He is a player who can put you in difficulty with his technical qualities and his speed.
Inter's Serie A campaign opens at home to Lecce on Monday, while Juventus will take on Parma. Napoli will take on Fiorentina and Milan will lock horns with Udinese.
Go to comments