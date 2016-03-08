D'Ambrosio on Inter signing Sanchez: 'He's a dangerous player'

22 August at 16:55
Inter defender Danilo D'Ambrosio has talked about all of the club's summer signings and had some words to say about potential newcomer in Alexis Sanchez.

Inter have signed Stefano Sensi and Nicolo Barella from Sassuolo and Cagliari respectively. They've also signed Romelu Lukaku from Man United, who are also close to loaning out Alexis Sanchez to the nerazzurri this summer.

In an interview that D'Ambrosio gave to Sky Italia, he talked about the business that the San Siro side has conducted this summer.

He said:  ''Italian players know the Italian championship, which is quite difficult, they do not need to integrate. I thought Sensi was a great player but not so strong, especially technically it is really very valid ". 

LUKAKU - '' Lukaku? He has a physical dominance above the norm''. 

SANCHEZ - '' Sanchez? He is a player who can put you in difficulty with his technical qualities and his speed.

Inter's Serie A campaign opens at home to Lecce on Monday, while Juventus will take on Parma. Napoli will take on Fiorentina and Milan will lock horns with Udinese.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.