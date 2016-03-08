D'Ambrosio's agent: 'Inter will announce the new deal, he has always been non-transferrable'

The agent of Inter defender Danilo D'Ambrosio has confirmed that the defender is set to sign a new deal and the club will confirm it soon.In an interview that his agent Vincenzo Pisacane gave recently, he talked about the new deal and said : "Inter will communicate the renewal, we are pleased with the company's further appreciation of its sixth year of Inter. Inter has proved to appreciate Danilo so much, there was great recognition from the Nerazzurri club towards the player which made us enormously happy."

"It is hard not to get along with a winning figure like Conte. It has always been unreliable over the years and above all this year. It has never been on the market and every time I have brought offers from prosecutor I have always been



"He said he was unreliable. He's very good at Inter, especially in this team that can aspire to do important things. There's a charismatic and winning coach. He's been here for so many years and now it's time to do important things."



Pisacane arrived at the club's headquarters earlier today and an agreement for an extension of his one-year contract that will move the new deadline to June 30, 2022 has been signed.



