Dalbert agent discusses time with Fiorentina

The agent of Brazilian full-back Dalbert, on loan at Fiorentina from fellow Serie A side Inter Milan, has spoken to FC Inter News about the player's spell with the Viola.



'​For Dalbert today is very good. He's playing and you can see what he's doing: it's really good work. Those who follow Fiorentina's matches every week will notice that it is a very balanced team between the three lines of defense, midfield and attack. The proof of this is the good results of this first part of the season.



'​It is useless to talk about what will happen in six months or in June: the objective now is to enjoy the good period that is passing on a personal and team level. The boy is putting all of himself into it to maintain this standard of performance to the end.'