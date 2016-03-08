Dalbert agent discusses time with Fiorentina
18 October at 19:15The agent of Brazilian full-back Dalbert, on loan at Fiorentina from fellow Serie A side Inter Milan, has spoken to FC Inter News about the player's spell with the Viola.
'For Dalbert today is very good. He's playing and you can see what he's doing: it's really good work. Those who follow Fiorentina's matches every week will notice that it is a very balanced team between the three lines of defense, midfield and attack. The proof of this is the good results of this first part of the season.
'It is useless to talk about what will happen in six months or in June: the objective now is to enjoy the good period that is passing on a personal and team level. The boy is putting all of himself into it to maintain this standard of performance to the end.'
