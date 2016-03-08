Dalbert-Biraghi swap deal back on as Nice fail to reach agreement with Inter
21 August at 21:30After being very close to a move to Nice, Dalbert is now open to a move to Fiorentina. The player was pushing for a return to Ligue 1 but in these hours, Fiorentina and Inter have begun to push for the swap deal involving the Brazilian fullback and Biraghi: an idea born a few days ago which is now hotter than ever, above all because the conditions set by Nice did not convince the Nerazzurri, as reported by Sky Sport.
The French club, in fact, did not satisfy Inter by asking for a free loan deal of the player which is the reason why negotiations with Fiorentina have reopened for the swap deal including Biraghi, who is a Nerazzurri youth product.
Now the last word is up to Dalbert. The Brazilian will give the final ok for a move to Fiorentina that would unlock the whole operation. The agreement with Fiorentina is already there and this is the only knot left to untie. Meanwhile, Nice have turned their attention to Stanley Nsoki from PSG, who would arrive on a free loan deal.
