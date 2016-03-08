Dalbert can go to Lyon for €18 million, first loan proposal rejected

28 June at 23:01
Dalbert is ready to leave Milan to return to France. After two extremely disappointing seasons, the Brazilian will bid Inter farewell, with Lyon pushing to bring him back to Ligue 1.
 
Purchased in the summer of 2017 for 20 million euros more bonuses from Nice, the Brazilian fullback has largely disappointed the (high) expectations placed on him. Despite some encouraging performances, others have been to say the least, depressing.
 
According to what has been learned from calciomercato.com, Inter values ​​it at around 18 million euros, a useful figure for not recording harmful losses.
 
Despite two bad years, Lyon is seriously thinking about the 25-year-old. President Aulas himself at RMC admitted:
 
"Silvinho knows him, his value has fallen because he has not played so much, we are interested".
 
The Brazilian likes Lyon who, in fact, have asked Inter for Dalbert on loan. The proposal was rejected, as the formula does not satisfy the Nerazzurri, who would like to get rid of the player once and for all.
 

