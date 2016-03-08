Dalbert hails Ribery influence at Fiorentina

Dalbert, Brazilian full-back formerly of Inter Milan, joined Fiorentina in the summer, just as did French forward Franck Ribery. Speaking on several topics, including Ribery, Dalbert said this to the club's official website:



'​I started well, I am happy with this start to the championship. We are a young group, a strong team and I am finding myself very well.



'Ribery? A player with his experience helps you both on and off the field. Former teammates of Fiorentina and Florence all told me about the passion of the fans and from the first match with Juventus I found a fantastic environment, we know that with Udinese it will be a difficult game but we are working well and we do not have fear of anyone. Among the Friulians there is a dear friend of mine who is Samir.'