Damir Skomina: All you need to know about PSG-Manchester United referee
06 March at 19:30Paris Saint-Germain host Manchester United at the Parc des Princes this evening; as the Parisien side look to convert their hard work in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie, in which they won 2-0 against United at Old Trafford. The first leg was marred by a poor refereeing performance from Italian referee Daniele Orsato; who probably should have sent off Presnel Kimpembe and did send off Paul Pogba, as well as a number of other questionable decisions.
The referee for the second leg is due to be Slovenian referee Damir Skomina; who is taking charge of his fourth Champions League game this season. Skomina took charge of two group stage games, between Hoffenheim and Manchester City and Liverpool and Napoli; as well as featuring in Real Madrid's first leg round of 16 victory over Ajax. In his UCL games this season, Skomina has given out 14 yellow cards, no red cards and no penalties. Therefore, the ref can be considered relatively lenient but with VAR, things may change.
The VAR for the evening is Italian Massimiliano Irrati and Skomina is familiar with Var usage due to his refereeing in the Saudi Premier League. Irrati and Skomina will be looking to avoid controversy and lead a fair game; yet there could be some very angry fans by the end of the night.
