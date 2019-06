Dani Alves announces PSG departure: 'Another life cycle has ended'

Currently engaged in the Copa America, Dani Alves is still thinking about his future at club level, which will not be at Paris Saint-Germain, as the Brazilian has announced his departure from the Ligue 1 champions with a post on Instagram:"I close another cycle of my life. A cycle of victories, experiences and teachings. I would like to thank the family of PSG for giving me a chance to build a page of important history of this club," he wrote."These were 2 important years to achieve my goals but everything in life has a beginning and an end and now it's time to put that final point here. I apologize if at some point I have not been up to it, I apologize if at some point I made mistakes. I just tried to do my best."Thanks to all my teammates for the moments lived, for the laughs together. Remember me as a good madman, with a smile on his face, with so much energy in his soul and with the professionalism of those who are committed to achieving their goals."Remember me as the one who wanted us to be at our best every day, like the one he was trying to make us understand the meaning of the word team. A big hug to everyone and I hope you do not miss my crazy things. With great affection," Alves concluded.