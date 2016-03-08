Dani Alves casts doubts over his PSG future ‘they don’t listen to me’

Dani Alves has been speaking of his frustrations at PSG, and seems unlikely to renew his contract with the French champions, following their Champions League defeat to Manchester United last month.

The former Juventus full back has claimed that the French club do not listen to his advice and fail to tap into his years of experience, but goes on to say that he is happy working under manager Thomas Tuchel. The Brazilian certainly has plenty of experience in the Champions League, having won the competition three times with Barcelona, as well as being a beaten finalist during his time at Juventus.