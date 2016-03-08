Dani Alves delivers message to Inter: 'I'm unemployed, let's see if I get a job'

08 July at 17:15
Brazilian right-back Dani Alves has delivered a message to Inter, saying that he is currently unemployed and he would even accept a job if Marca offer one.

Alves was one of Brazil's most impressive players recently as they were crowned as the South American Champions following a 3-1 win over Peru in the final of the Copa America. 

The former Barcelona star, who is now a free agent after having left Paris Saint-Germain, was talking to Marca and he said:  "I had a very, very, very bad year, I had to overcome very difficult situations, but when you are obstinate and have respect for your profession to at the end the objectives reach them, I am very satisfied.

"Now the Cup is over and I don't have a club, I 'm unemployed! Let's see if someone gives me a job , I'm open to offers, if MARCA wants to make me an offer ... I wouldn't say no! "

Inter have already made an offer to sign the right-back this summer.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.