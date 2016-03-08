Dani Alves delivers message to Inter: 'I'm unemployed, let's see if I get a job'
08 July at 17:15Brazilian right-back Dani Alves has delivered a message to Inter, saying that he is currently unemployed and he would even accept a job if Marca offer one.
Alves was one of Brazil's most impressive players recently as they were crowned as the South American Champions following a 3-1 win over Peru in the final of the Copa America.
The former Barcelona star, who is now a free agent after having left Paris Saint-Germain, was talking to Marca and he said: "I had a very, very, very bad year, I had to overcome very difficult situations, but when you are obstinate and have respect for your profession to at the end the objectives reach them, I am very satisfied.
"Now the Cup is over and I don't have a club, I 'm unemployed! Let's see if someone gives me a job , I'm open to offers, if MARCA wants to make me an offer ... I wouldn't say no! "
Inter have already made an offer to sign the right-back this summer.
