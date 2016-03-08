Dani Alves hits out: 'Guardiola didn't like me'

09 July at 21:20
Former Juventus, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain full-back Dani Alves has given an interview to Globo Esporte in which the defender hit out at former coach Pep Guardiola, who currently leads Manchester City

"​Guardiola hates full-backs who passed the ball to the wings because they don't offer progression. I spent the ball more towards the outside than towards the inside of the field, so I kept in touch with Messi. I also opted for long passages. however Pep came to me and told me that I had to pass it from the outside to the center and from the center to the outside, so I told him that Messi could not stay two minutes without touching the ball, otherwise he would disconnect from the game and the game. He had to be involved to make an impact. Pep finally proved me right."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.