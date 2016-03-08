Dani Alves hits out: 'Guardiola didn't like me'

Former Juventus, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain full-back Dani Alves has given an interview to Globo Esporte in which the defender hit out at former coach Pep Guardiola, who currently leads Manchester City



"​Guardiola hates full-backs who passed the ball to the wings because they don't offer progression. I spent the ball more towards the outside than towards the inside of the field, so I kept in touch with Messi. I also opted for long passages. however Pep came to me and told me that I had to pass it from the outside to the center and from the center to the outside, so I told him that Messi could not stay two minutes without touching the ball, otherwise he would disconnect from the game and the game. He had to be involved to make an impact. Pep finally proved me right."