Dani Alves: 'I rejected Chelsea and Real for Barcelona, I fealt cheated at Juve'

24 May at 10:20
Psg star Dani Alves has released an interview with Espn and revealed that he rejected offers of Chelsea and Real Madrid to join Barcelona: I'll be honest with you, I was 95 percent close to signing with Real Madrid. However, [former Sevilla president Jose Maria] Del Nido is a very tough dude. Chelsea also got involved [in talks] and they started to play along. He dealt with one side and he told them that the other team was willing to pay even more money than them. Then I had to make a decision and in the end, I stayed with Sevilla. I was very close to signing with Real Madrid, but fate got in the way. It said that my history was going to be made with Barcelona, as I had dreamed as a kid. And you have to make dreams come true, instead of nightmares".

JUVENTUS - "I had spent a somewhat unpleasant year in Italy, in Turin. I felt cheated since I didn't get what I had been promised. And that's the worst feeling there is. I made history with Juventus and I was able to ask some people there how they felt about Daniel Alves as a worker. There isn't a single person in there who doesn't love me. A different thing altogether is the relationship with those who took me there, what they told me. That was my decision. I respect history and Juventus a lot. I made many friends in there. If people are happy then everything comes back to you. I felt that they failed me, and I left Juventus".

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.