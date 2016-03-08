Dani Alves: 'I rejected Chelsea and Real for Barcelona, I fealt cheated at Juve'

Psg star Dani Alves has released an interview with Espn and revealed that he rejected offers of Chelsea and Real Madrid to join Barcelona: I'll be honest with you, I was 95 percent close to signing with Real Madrid. However, [former Sevilla president Jose Maria] Del Nido is a very tough dude. Chelsea also got involved [in talks] and they started to play along. He dealt with one side and he told them that the other team was willing to pay even more money than them. Then I had to make a decision and in the end, I stayed with Sevilla. I was very close to signing with Real Madrid, but fate got in the way. It said that my history was going to be made with Barcelona, as I had dreamed as a kid. And you have to make dreams come true, instead of nightmares".



JUVENTUS - "I had spent a somewhat unpleasant year in Italy, in Turin. I felt cheated since I didn't get what I had been promised. And that's the worst feeling there is. I made history with Juventus and I was able to ask some people there how they felt about Daniel Alves as a worker. There isn't a single person in there who doesn't love me. A different thing altogether is the relationship with those who took me there, what they told me. That was my decision. I respect history and Juventus a lot. I made many friends in there. If people are happy then everything comes back to you. I felt that they failed me, and I left Juventus".



