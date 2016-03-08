Dani Alves: 'I was betrayed at Juventus, I was promised things that I never got'
24 May at 13:40Paris Saint-Germain right-back Dani Alves has revealed that he felt during his time at Juventus as he never got the things he was promised when he first joined.
Alves was at Juve for a season and the bianconeri even reached the final of the UEFA Champions League that saw Real Madrid beat them in the final. Juventus then let Alves leave and the Brazilian joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.
In an interview with ESPN, Alves has opened up about the time at Juve.
He said: " In Turin I had a bad year, I felt betrayed because they had promised me things that I did not receive and this is the worst thing that can happen. I made history with Juve.
There is not a person I did not like, everyone knows that I am a hard worker. I felt betrayed and for this reason I left."
Alves had joined Juve in the summer of 2016 on a free transfer and made 19 Serie A appearances for the Old Lady.
