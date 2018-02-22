Dani Alves: 'Knee injury? I only cried one time'
13 May at 15:15Brazil and Psg star Dani Alves will miss the World Cup due to a knee injury he sustained last week with Psg. The former Barcelona and Juventus defender has revealed his reaction to his injury with an heartbreaking letter published on Theplayers’ Tribune.
"In the changing room, the PSG doctors told me that we would have to wait until the next day to get the results of some tests, but I knew in my heart that it was over. Everyone came in celebrating with the Coupe de France trophy, and I never want to show any negative emotion around my teammates — if you know Dani Alves then you know I’m always one happy motherfucker — so I was smiling and trying to have fun. But everybody could see in my eyes that something was wrong.
Dani Alves reveals that he only cried once after his injury: “I only cried one time, when I was by myself. And let me tell you something — I don’t want anybody to cry for me. I don’t want anybody to feel sorry for me. I have lived my dreams."
The letter of the Brazilian defender continues with the description of his childhood and in the final part Alves makes a shocking revealation about his future: “I don’t consider myself a veteran. As you can see, my spirit is about 13 years old. Who knows, maybe when the 2022 World Cup comes around, I will still be competing for a place on the team. My body will be 39, but my spirit will have only turned 17.”
Go to comments