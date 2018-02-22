​Brazil and Psg star Dani Alves will miss the World Cup due to a knee injury he sustained last week with Psg."In the changing room, the PSG doctors told me that we would have to wait until the next day to get the results of some tests, but I knew in my heart that it was over. Everyone came in celebrating with the— if you know Dani Alves then you know I’m always one happy motherfucker — so I was smiling and trying to have fun. But everybody could see in my eyes that something was wrong.​Dani Alves reveals that he only cried once after his injury: “I only cried one time, when I was by myself. And let me tell you something — I don’t want anybody to cry for me. I don’t want anybody to feel sorry for me. I have lived my dreams."The letter of the Brazilian defender continues with the description of his childhood and in the final part Alves makes a shocking revealation about his future: “I don’t consider myself a veteran.. My body will be 39, but my spirit will have only turned 17.”